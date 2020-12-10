Finnish solar manufacturer finally starts production in Vilnius

Covid-19 has caused plenty of disruption this year so perhaps it should come as no surprise to learn Finnish manufacturer Valoe was unable to achieve its ambition of restarting solar cell production in Vilnius by September, as the company's chief executive told pv magazine in May he hoped would be the case.
A brief announcement by Valoe yesterday confirmed cell manufacturing had restarted at the site after a drawn-out purchase of the facility from Lithuanian cell-maker Solitek which was first announced in February last year. At the time, pv magazine reported the manufacture of interdigitated back-contact (IBC) solar cells would resume at the 60 MW annual-capacity site in the second half of last year, with Valoe providing around €5 million for the deal, including the remaining €3.2 million purchase price.
Acquisition of the Solitek fab, from parent company, ophthalmic lens maker Global BOD, was eventually completed in May, thanks to a €2.5 million cash injection from the Nordic Environment Finance Corporation which is financed by the governments of Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Sweden plus a €3 million credit facility from long time Valoe investor, UAE-based Winance Investment.
The IBC cell production equipment was installed, at a projected cost of €1.2 million announced by Valoe in May, after being purchased from defunct Italian solar manufacturer Megacell Srl.
Popular content
Valoe in May said it hoped to double the 60 MW manufacturing capacity of the Vilnius fab and yesterday's statement said: “The plant's production volumes will be increased in stages.”
The manufacturer said it expected to begin delivering cells to customers during the first three months of the new year.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.