India launches tender for deployment of 317,975 solar pumps

From pv magazine India

Indian state-owned company Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) has invited bids to set up an aggregate 317,975 quantities of 1-10HP solar pumps across India under Component-B of the Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahaabhiyan (KUSUM) rural solar scheme.

The support programme's Component-B is aimed at assisting farmers install standalone solar agriculture pumps to replace diesel-powered pumps.

The work scope for successful bidders includes the design, manufacture, supply, transport, installation, testing and commissioning of off-grid solar-powered water pumping systems in selected states, including complete system warranty and repair and maintenance for five years.

To be eligible, bidders should be manufacturers of solar modules, solar pumps or solar pump controllers. Or, they can be EPC contractors for similar work in joint ventures with a solar module, solar pump or solar pump controller manufacturer.

