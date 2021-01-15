Total, Hanwha Group to build 1.6 GW of solar, storage in US market

From pv magazine USA
French energy giant Total and 174 Power Global, a unit of Hanwha Group, have formed a 50:50 joint venture to develop 1.6 GW of projects, including 12 utility-scale solar arrays and energy storage installations, in the United States.
Transferred from 174 Power Global’s development pipeline, the projects are located in Texas, Nevada, Oregon, Wyoming, Virginia, and Hawaii. The first project started production in 2020, and the remainder are expected to go online between 2022 and 2024.
“This transaction is a first significant step for Total in the U.S. utility-scale solar market, in line with our 2025 ambition to achieve 35 GW of renewables production capacity worldwide,” said Julien Pouget, Total’s director of renewables.
Hanwha Group is a South Korean business conglomerate that was founded in 1952 as Korea Explosives. The group's operations now include retail and financial services.
In December, 174 Power Global – which was formed in 2017 – signed a seven-year dispatch rights agreement with ConEdison for the development of a 100 MW battery storage project, the East River Energy Storage System, in Queens, New York.
