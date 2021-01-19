Puerto Rico awaits procurements to add 3.75 GW solar, 1.5 GW storage

From pv magazine USA
The Puerto Rico Energy Bureau has ordered utility PREPA to issue six procurements in the next 30 months, totaling 3.75 GW of solar and 1.5 GW of four-hour storage, or their equivalents.
PREPA will issue the first of the six procurements “as early in 2021 as possible,” the utility said in a regulatory filing. Regulators had set a target release date of last December for that first procurement, to secure 1,000 MW of solar and 500 MW of storage.
A study released by PREPA in mid-January, however, concludes that Puerto Rico’s grid can handle only 650 MW of utility-scale renewable generation, including existing renewables. That value does not reflect “expected system upgrades or energy storage systems that will be incorporated in the near future,” said the study, which was prepared by engineering consultants Sargent & Lundy.
“We understand that the system supports between 500 and 600 megawatts” of renewables, PREPA Board Chairman Ralph Kreil told local newspaper El Nuevo Dia, in an apparent reference to the study. “Amd the bureau understands that it must be 1,000.”
Kreil added that PREPA’s request for proposals will call for 1,000 MW of solar. “As the bureau says, and we will see what happens.”
The Puerto Rico Energy Bureau’s dockets for this matter are NEPR-MI-2020-0012 and CEPR-AP-2018-0001.
“We have 3% renewable energy” in Puerto Rico, said PJ Wilson, president of the Solar+Energy Storage Association of Puerto Rico. “We can build 2,000 MW of renewables before we get the integration challenges that they saw in Hawaii and elsewhere. Let’s get construction going on those 2,000 MW now, and solve the integration challenges for higher levels as we go.”
Wilson said that PREPA indicated last week that each solar and storage procurement would be issued via the utility’s software, PowerAdvocate. He charged that the procurements would be “posted publicly nowhere” so that “not even the energy bureau” would be able to see it. The association he leads plans to ask the energy bureau to order PREPA to post each request for proposals in a public docket.
Puerto Rico’s Act 17, enacted in 2019, requires PREPA to reach 20% renewable generation by 2022 and 40% renewables by 2025.
The energy bureau’s Final Resolution and Order on PREPA’s integrated resource plan provided a target schedule of six solar and storage procurements by June 2023, which is intended to enable the projects to go online by 2025:
Author: William Driscoll
PREPA is a FAILED utility that was built as a centralized backbone system that is the worst option. The storms that destroyed it prove that over & over. Decentralized interconnected Micro-Grids (DERS in US Military Parlance if you will) is the only solution for the Electrical Grid and most especially in regions subject to violent weather incidents.
DERS is a Cellular Model that allows for independent operation with fail-over between micro-grid nodes service their areas. Implemented with energy storage which can be residential distributed with devices like “Power Walls” up to and including Grid Level storage banks.
Continuing with the Backbone models is foolish at best. As Peurto Rico has had to reconstruct their power distribution systems, they only replaced “what was, as was” for the most part.
