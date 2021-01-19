Total to acquire 20% stake in Adani Green Energy

From pv magazine India

Adani Group has announced the acquisition of a 20% minority stake in Adani Green Energy by France's Total.

The deal follows the recent acquisition by Total’s renewable unit of half the stake in Adani Green’s 2.3 GW operational PV portfolio in India.

The investment in Adani Green Energy is another step in the strategic alliance between Adani Group and Total, a partner in Adani’s natural gas business.

“This is in line with the commitment of both Adani and Total to be leading participants in the sustainable economy of the future and help India in its quest for the development of renewable energy,” Adani said.

In 2018, Total embarked on an energy partnership with Adani by investing in Adani Gas Ltd.

