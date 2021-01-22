Polish oil company plans 100 MW solar park at brown coal mine

Polish oil refiner and petrol retailer Orlen is planning to build a 100 MW solar park at the site of the depleted coal Adamów mine in the commune of Przykona, located in the region of Greater Poland.

The PV Mitra solar facility will be part of a renewable energy complex that the company has planned for the area and is also part of the ORLEN2030 strategy aimed at bringing its total renewable energy capacity to 2 GW by the end of the decade.

The oil company is currently filing the applications for all relevant building and grid connection permits, which it expects to obtain by the end of the year. The solar park is expected to be connected to the grid infrastructure of a coal power plant located nearby and will be located on land owned by Orlen, which considerably reduces the project costs. The company has not provided details on the sale of the electricity produced by the facility.

The Adamów renewable energy complex is already hosting a 30 MW wind power plant that has been operational since July and is also preparing to host another 20 MW solar project called PV Gryf.

Orlen currently owns and operates clean energy assets totalling 450 MW. Its oil business spans across Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany, the Baltic states, and Canada.