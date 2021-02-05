SMA passes billion-euro mark in 2020 sales, expects further growth

From pv magazine Germany
“Despite the considerable challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, we achieved the sales and earnings growth forecast at the start of the year in 2020,” said SMA CEO Jürgen Reinert on Friday.
According to its preliminary results, 2020 sales grew to reach over €1 billion, compared to the €915.1 million generated in 2019. At 14.4 GW, sales of its solar inverters were 26% higher year-on-year, and the company now has over 100 GW of installed inverter capacity globally.
SMA’s other financial results also appear to have recorded improvements, with EBITDA expected to be around €72 million – almost double compared to 2019. Like its sales, this figure is in the scope of the predictions it made at the start of least year, before the Corona pandemic took grip. Depreciation and amortization are expected to be around €44 million, leaving a profit of almost €30 million.
CEO Reinert attributes the positive results to the fact SMA quickly implemented effective infection control measures and worked closely together with customers and suppliers. This meant production was unaffected, and the company did not have to rely on state aid.
Popular content
Further growth in 2021
For the current financial year 2021, the SMA management board predicts further growth, with sales increasing to between €1.075 billion to €1.175 billion. EBITDA is also projected to grow to between €75 million and €95 million. The U.S. and European solar markets are expected to remain strong for the inverter manufacturer, as is the global energy storage market.
SMA has further said it will press ahead with its “Strategy 2025”, which involves the ongoing development of its inverter product range toward creating a system landscape for decentralized energy supply.
The board of directors assumes that lower production costs, further price declines and the use of economies of scale will boost the company’s profitability. Concurrently, the streamlining of its product portfolio, which focuses on higher margin products and systems, should see further improvements.
The figures and strategies will be presented at today’s Capital Markets Day, while the final results are expected to be shared on March 25.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.