Austria allocates 332 MW of PV under 2020 rebate scheme

From pv magazine Germany

The Austrian energy agency, OeMAG, has allocated 322 MW of PV capacity across 15,957 rooftop solar projects under the country's residential solar subsidy program.

According to the Austrian authorities, the funding pot has triggered around €332.4 million in investments.

Homeowners who install systems with capacities of up to 5 kW can qualify for a rebate of €250 per grid-connected kilowatt installed, or €350 per kilowatt of off-grid capacity. For storage systems, the rebate available per kilowatt-hour of usable capacity ranges from €350 for the smallest units–with a capacity up to 5 kWh–to €250 for the largest (20 kWh and above).

The rebate scheme is part of the “100,000 roofs program,” which is itself part of the integrated climate and energy strategy (IKES) “#mission2030” aiming for 100% clean electricity from renewable energies by 2030.

*The article was amended to reflect that the allocated power is for the 2020 rebate scheme, and not for the 2021 program, as we previously reported.