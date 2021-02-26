Indian panel-cleaning startup expands manufacturing capacity

From pv magazine India
Indian startup Solavio Labs, a developer of modular, autonomous bots to clean solar panels, has secured $55,575 (CAD 70,000) of funding from a Canada-based innovation fund.
The fresh round of investment takes the startup’s total funds raised to INR 19.9 million ($273,790). It also marks Solavio Labs as the only Indian startup in the clean-tech space to receive support from three government bodies – India, Dubai and Canada – over the last year.
Solavio Labs has also announced its expansion into the Middle East and North American markets. It also plans to scale up its manufacturing base in India by the end of the fiscal 2021-22.
Suraj Mohan, the co-founder of Solavio Labs, said the company has secured orders from leading developers in India and Dubai over the past year.
“The recent funding by Canadian province New Brunswick via New Brunswick Innovation Fund is encouraging and we intend to expand our manufacturing facilities in the country to meet the global demand,” he said.
