India’s rooftop PV installations stand at just 3.9 GW

From pv magazine India
India's cumulative rooftop solar capacity stood at 3.9 GW as of Feb. 28, versus a 40 GW target by 2022, according to the latest data shared by the Ministry of Power.
The nation's rooftop PV installations account for only 10% of the nation’s 39.1 GW of grid-connected solar capacity.
With 942 MW capacity, the state of Gujarat leads the nation in rooftop solar installations, followed by Maharashtra (694 MW) and Rajasthan (419 MW). No rooftop solar capacity has been installed in Lakshadweep or Ladakh, the figures show.
The need to approach multiple agencies was identified as one of the main factors deterring customers from installing rooftop solar under the first phase of the country's rooftop solar program. To simplify this process, the government has made power distribution companies (discoms) and their local offices as the nodal points for implementing the program’s second phase.
The second phase is targeting an aggregate 4 GW of grid-connected rooftop solar in the residential sector by providing central financial assistance. Discoms are given incentives based on their track record of installing additional grid-connected rooftop PV capacity over and above the base level. However, these incentives are limited to the first additional 18 GW of rooftop capacity installed across the country.
