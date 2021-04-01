Belgian development agency launches tender for five solar mini-grids in Mozambique

The Belgian development agency, Enabel, has launched a tender for the construction of five solar mini-grids in Zambézia and Nampula provinces, in Mozambique.
The agency specified that the photovoltaic systems will have to be sized such that the diesel generators they replace will only be needed in case of emergencies. The five mini-grids must have a PV capacity ranging from 75 kW to 230 kW, a storage capacity of between 445 kWh and 1,130 kWh and a back-up diesel generator with an installed power of 45 kVa to 120 kVa.
Each of the projects will have to ensure a 24 hours-per-day power supply and minimum annual reliability of 97%, out of 365 days of service.
Interested developers will have time until May 4 to submit their bids.
Mozambique has not installed much solar thus far, with installations standing at just 55 MW by the end of 2019, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency. However, a number of sizable projects are currently in development.
Overall electricity access rate in the country was estimated at around 30% in 2019.
