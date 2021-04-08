India extends manufacturing incentive program to solar modules

The government said incentives would be disbursed after a competitive bidding process, without providing any further details.

The Indian cabinet has approved an extension of the national production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to include solar module manufacturing.

With an outlay of INR4500 crore ($602 million), the policy is intended to incentivize manufacturers, including foreign firms, to build gigawatt scale, vertically integrated production facilities in India.

