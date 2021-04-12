Beyondsun reveals 535-545 W solar modules series

Chinese solar module manufacturer Zhejiang Beyondsun Green Energy Technology Co Ltd has launched a new half-cut, monocrystalline solar module series that it describes as suitable for both distributed generation and utility scale projects.

Dubbed DuDrive Max Series TSHM-144HV, the new series is available in three products with wattages ranging from 535 W to 545 W and power efficiencies between 20.93% and 21.32%.

The panel is made with 144 half-cut 82x91mm cells, measures 2,256×1,133x35mm, and weighs 32kg. The open-circuit voltage is between 49.31 V and 49.61 V and the short-circuit current ranges from 13.79 A to 13.93 A. The maximum system voltage for the new product is 1,500 V.

The panel can be used with operating temperatures of between -40 degrees Celsius and 85 degrees Celsius. The operating temperature coefficient is -0.36% per degree Celsius. It features an IP68 enclosure rating, MC4-compatible connector, 3.2mm tempered glass with anti-reflective coating, and an anodized aluminum frame.

Popular content

The module comes with a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 12-year product guarantee. “The degradation in the first year is less than 2%, 25-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 84.8% of the nominal output power, which is at [an] industry-leading position,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

Beyondsun is located Zhili town, in Huzhou, Zhejiang province, and has, currently, cell and module manufacturing capacities of around 4 GW and 2 GW, respectively.