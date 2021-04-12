Beyondsun reveals 535-545 W solar modules series

Chinese solar module manufacturer Zhejiang Beyondsun Green Energy Technology Co Ltd has launched a new half-cut, monocrystalline solar module series that it describes as suitable for both distributed generation and utility scale projects.
Dubbed DuDrive Max Series TSHM-144HV, the new series is available in three products with wattages ranging from 535 W to 545 W and power efficiencies between 20.93% and 21.32%.
The panel is made with 144 half-cut 82x91mm cells, measures 2,256×1,133x35mm, and weighs 32kg. The open-circuit voltage is between 49.31 V and 49.61 V and the short-circuit current ranges from 13.79 A to 13.93 A. The maximum system voltage for the new product is 1,500 V.
The panel can be used with operating temperatures of between -40 degrees Celsius and 85 degrees Celsius. The operating temperature coefficient is -0.36% per degree Celsius. It features an IP68 enclosure rating, MC4-compatible connector, 3.2mm tempered glass with anti-reflective coating, and an anodized aluminum frame.
Popular content
The module comes with a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 12-year product guarantee. “The degradation in the first year is less than 2%, 25-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 84.8% of the nominal output power, which is at [an] industry-leading position,” the manufacturer said in a statement.
Beyondsun is located Zhili town, in Huzhou, Zhejiang province, and has, currently, cell and module manufacturing capacities of around 4 GW and 2 GW, respectively.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.