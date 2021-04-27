Indian state of Maharashtra tenders 1.3 GW solar for agriculture

From pv magazine India

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) has opened up bidding to develop an aggregate 1.3 GW (AC) of ground-mounted solar capacity across 29 districts in the Indian state of Maharashtra.

The projects are to be set up under the “Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana” program, which is designed to give daytime power to agricultural consumers. Foreign companies, registered according to the rules of their countries of origin, will also be allowed to participate in the bidding process.

MSEDCL will enter into 25-year power purchase agreements with the successful developers. The maximum tariff payable to the developers has been fixed at INR 3.05 $0.04) per unit for the entire duration of the PPAs.

Popular content

The winning developers will be responsible for project design, financing, land procurement, engineering, construction, operation and maintenance.

“Projects under construction, projects which are not yet commissioned and projects already commissioned but do not have any long-term PPA with any agency, and selling power on short-term or merchant plant basis shall be eligible,” the state authorities said in the tender document.