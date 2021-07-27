Waaree completes supply of 300+ MW solar modules for American project

Waaree's largest solar manufacturing plant in Gujarat, India, and the largest in India at 1.5GW capacity, with aims for 2GW production at the location.

Waaree Energies today announced it had completed the supply of 300+ MW solar modules for US-headquartered CIM Group’s Aquamarine 250 MW solar photovoltaic project. The PV project is part of the first phase of Westlands Solar Park (WSP) in California’s San Joaquin Valley.

Waaree has provided 385Wp and 390Wp mono PERC solar PV modules for the installation at WSP.

The solar modules supplied by Waaree have undergone quality testing at Waaree’s module manufacturing facility, which houses IEC-CB-CTF laboratory for reliability testing and certification.

Waaree has already supplied over 3 GW solar panels globally and commissioned solar EPC projects in India and Southeast Asia.

Sunil Rathi, director, Sales and Marketing, Waaree Energies, said, “This order is in line with the Government of India’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (making India a self-reliant nation) and shows the capabilities of Indian manufacturers to compete in the global market. This order for Westlands Solar Park has brought US$105 million of foreign exchange into our country and created good employment opportunities.”

Emboldened by its sales, Waaree plans to strengthen its base in the USA by opening a local office in California shortly.

WSP is one of the largest permitted solar parks globally, with a 2.7 GW capacity of renewable power. The 250 MW Aquamarine, part of its first phase, is expected to start power generation in late 2021. The solar arrays are being installed on steel posts at the height of 8 to 10 feet above the ground with a maximum tilt angle. Waaree solar panels supplied for this project are made of dark non-reflective materials to reduce glint and glare potential.

Waaree Energies Ltd, the flagship company of Waaree Group, has a solar PV module manufacturing capacity of 2 GW. It provides EPC services too. The company has its presence in over 375+ locations nationally and 68 countries globally.