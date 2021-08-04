MSquare Energy becomes Australia’s second module manufacturer

Joining South Australia’s Tindo Solar in the Australian made and owned solar manufacturing game, Sydney-based MSquare Energy (MSquare) claims to be the largest solar panel manufacturer in Australia with a fully automated facility.
In what will be news to few, Sydney is currently in strict Covid-19 lockdown, meaning pv magazine Australia is not currently able to visit the MSquare’s facility, located in the western Sydney suburb of Toongabbie.
However, what we know from an MSquare statement is that they’re currently operating a 300 MW manufacturing capacity fully automatic assembly factory making CEC approved panels up to 445W, with plans to bring M10 panels up to 590W all black into the line by October 2021.
Popular content
MSquare says it has already begun exporting some of its products to the United States, and has purchased a site in Kelso, near Bathurst, for a second manufacturing facility which it says will triple manufacturing capacity.
According to MSquare, their “business goal is to become the leading solar panel manufacturing company in Australia”, an ambitious goal considering Tindo Solar secured $1 million federal funding in June to help it transition to new M10 cell technology and boost production capacity with a new $6 million state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Adelaide nearing completion.
What can be said for certain is that Australian module manufacturing industry is at a pivotal stage of development, and that MSquare is throwing their hat in the ring.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.