Chinese PV Industry Brief: Polysilicon and wafer prices rise again

Polysilicon and wafer prices appear to be on the rise again, according to new figures released by the China Nonferrous Metals Association (CNMA) and wafer producer Zhonghuan Semiconductor. After five weeks of a continuous slight price drop, polysilicon prices resumed an upward trend this week, with the CNMA revealing that the raw material can currently be bought at CNY 205 (US$31.6) per kg – 0.54% higher than last week. Meanwhile, Zhonghuan Semiconductor announced that the prices for its M6 and G12 sized wafers rose by the same percentage to RMB0.44 and RMB0.26 per piece, respectively.
Solar module manufacturer Trina Solar announced on Wednesday that its board approved a plan to issue convertible bonds in the amount of RMB5.25 billion ($809.8 million). Net proceeds from the bond issuance will be invested in the expansion of the company's PV cell and module production capacity. The new investments will relate to a 16 GW PV cell factory in Yancheng city, two cell factories with a combined capacity of 18 GW in Suqian city, and a 10 GW PV panel manufacturing facility in Yancheng.
