Solar modules are being detained by US customs agents, reports suggest

Solar module shipments to the U.S. appear to have been detained by Customs and Border Protection agents as part of an enforcement action aimed at banning the import of solar equipment containing components provided by a Chinese company suspected of using forced labor.

Roth Capital Partners said that JinkoSolar had around 100 MW of product detained by border agents. The analyst said that Jinko may not ship hundreds of megawatts of capacity to the U.S. as long as the customs inquiry is in process.

Canadian Solar also was said to have had four testing samples detained, and Trina Solar may have had six testing samples detained in July.

