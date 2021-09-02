Juno Solar starts operations with 418 MW of capacity

From pv magazine USA
SB Energy said that its 418 MW Juno Solar project in Borden county, Texas, has entered service in the western part of the U.S. state. It has long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with a unit of Mitsui and the Lower Colorado River Authority.
Project construction was performed by Signal Energy. SB Energy, along with SOLV, will provide ongoing operations and maintenance services and asset management. First Solar supplied its Series 6 modules and Nextracker supplied its NX Horizon smart solar tracker.
Popular content
Juno is one of five projects that SB Energy is building this year, with an additional 1.3 GW scheduled to go online over the next seven months.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.