Juno Solar starts operations with 418 MW of capacity

From pv magazine USA

SB Energy said that its 418 MW Juno Solar project in Borden county, Texas, has entered service in the western part of the U.S. state. It has long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with a unit of Mitsui and the Lower Colorado River Authority.

Project construction was performed by Signal Energy. SB Energy, along with SOLV, will provide ongoing operations and maintenance services and asset management. First Solar supplied its Series 6 modules and Nextracker supplied its NX Horizon smart solar tracker.

Juno is one of five projects that SB Energy is building this year, with an additional 1.3 GW scheduled to go online over the next seven months.