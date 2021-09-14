Solaria unveils 430 W pure black residential solar panel

Fremont, California-based module maker Solaria has launched a black solar panel for residential applications, with a power output of 430 W.
“The module, as with most Solaria panels, is produced in South Korea but they're designed and engineered in California,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.
Produced with 2.5mm glass, the new panel is dubbed PowerXT 430R-PL and has a power conversion efficiency of 20.40%, a size of 1,076×1,957x35mm, and a weight of 21.3kg. “Our customers asked for new solar panel options, greater power output and higher efficiency, and we listened,” said Solaria CEO Tony Alvarez. “The new PowerXT 430R-PL solar panel delivers high power with our patented Pure Black design and lowest weight per square foot.”
The manufacturer added that the module was designed to be compatible with next-generation, module-level power electronics (MLPE), and in particular with the IQ7A micro-inverter from U.S. manufacturer Enphase, and the power optimizer P505 from Israel-based inverter maker Solaredge.
“We know our installer partners will appreciate a solar panel that’s easier to handle, transport and deploy,” Alvarez added. “Solaria’s goal has always been to develop a no-compromise panel that offers excellent aesthetics, performance, and reliability.” The module comes with a 25-year product warranty and would be available for sale in North America in March 2022.
