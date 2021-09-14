Solaria unveils 430 W pure black residential solar panel

Fremont, California-based module maker Solaria has launched a black solar panel for residential applications, with a power output of 430 W.

“The module, as with most Solaria panels, is produced in South Korea but they're designed and engineered in California,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

Produced with 2.5mm glass, the new panel is dubbed PowerXT 430R-PL and has a power conversion efficiency of 20.40%, a size of 1,076×1,957x35mm, and a weight of 21.3kg. “Our customers asked for new solar panel options, greater power output and higher efficiency, and we listened,” said Solaria CEO Tony Alvarez. “The new PowerXT 430R-PL solar panel delivers high power with our patented Pure Black design and lowest weight per square foot.”

Popular content

The manufacturer added that the module was designed to be compatible with next-generation, module-level power electronics (MLPE), and in particular with the IQ7A micro-inverter from U.S. manufacturer Enphase, and the power optimizer P505 from Israel-based inverter maker Solaredge.

“We know our installer partners will appreciate a solar panel that’s easier to handle, transport and deploy,” Alvarez added. “Solaria’s goal has always been to develop a no-compromise panel that offers excellent aesthetics, performance, and reliability.” The module comes with a 25-year product warranty and would be available for sale in North America in March 2022.