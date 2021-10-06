Indian manufacturer unveils 375-410 W half-cut modules with 20.4% efficiency

From pv magazine India
India's Pixon Energy has unveiled its new PIX MPH3 144 series half-cut monocrystalline PERC solar modules. The new panels offer power outputs ranging from 375 Wp to 410 Wp, with an efficiency rating of up to 20.4%.
The panels feature 144 half-cells and a five-busbar design. They measure 2,010 mm × 1,000 mmm × 35 mm and weigh 23.5 kg.
The solar modules can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,500 V and an operating temperature between -40 C and 85 C. They can withstand snow loads of up to 5,400 Pa and wind loads of up to 2,400 Pa. Their power tolerance is +4.99Wp.
The panels are certified according to Bureau of Indian Standards, as well as IEC and UL standards. They come with a 10-year product warranty and a 25-year linear power output warranty. They feature anodized aluminum silver frames, but black is available upon request.
