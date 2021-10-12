India: Tata Power secures 100 MW distributed solar order from EESL

From pv magazine India
Tata Power announced today its arm Tata Power Solar has received the Letter of Award (LoA) from Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) to build 100 MW of distributed ground-mounted solar projects in Maharashtra.
The total order value of projects is ÌNR 538 crore (US$ 71.2 million). They are scheduled for commissioning within 12 months.
Tata Power Solar’s scope of work includes engineering, design, supply, construction, erection, testing, operation and maintenance, and commissioning of the solar projects.
Popular content
Tata Power Solar has a manufacturing capacity of 580 MW of modules and 530 MW of cells. Its PV portfolio comprises more than 7 GW of ground-mount utility-scale and over 615 MW of rooftop and distributed generation projects across the country to date.
“The utility-scale solar EPC order book of Tata Power Solar stands at around 4 GW (DC) capacity with an approximate value of INR 9,264 crore (US$1,226 million) without GST,” said Tata Power in a press release.
Some of the large-scale projects installed by Tata Power Solar include the 150 MW Ayana Renewable project at Ananthapur in Andhra Pradesh, 50 MW at Kasargod in Kerala, 30 MWp in Lapanga, Odisha, and 105 MWp of floating solar at Kayamkulam, Kerala, under implementation. Besides, it has won 400 MW of projects to be built at Dholera solar park in Gujarat.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.