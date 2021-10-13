Austria’s CCE Solar Invest nails financing for 600 MW in Italy

CCE Solar Invest GmbH, a venture between CCE Group and Enernovum, has secured financing to build 600 MW of PV capacity in Italy. It did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement.
U.K. law firm Watson Farley & Williams said on Monday that its client, Kommunalkredit Austria AG, has extended a three-year short-term loan to support CCE Solar Invest’s efforts to obtain permits for 14 solar projects in Tuscany, Lazio and Apulia regions. The venture aims to be ready to start building by the second quarter of 2022, said Watson Farley & Williams.
Vienna-based Kommunalkredit specializes in financing infrastructure and energy projects.
Popular content
CCE Solar Invest develops and finances solar project throughout the world and claims to have a global portfolio of about 1 GW. In September, it struck a deal with Volksbank Niederösterreich AG to obtain financing for a 10 MW solar portfolio in Austria. The projects include a number of commercial rooftop PV installations.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.