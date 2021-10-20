NITI Aayog releases geospatial energy map of India

From pv magazine India

NITI Aayog, an Indian government think tank, has collaborated with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to develop a comprehensive geographic information system (GIS) energy map of India with the support of the government of India.

The GIS map provides a holistic picture of all the energy resources of the country, enabling the visualization of energy installations such as conventional power plants, oil and gas wells, petroleum refineries, coal fields and coal blocks, district-wise data on renewable energy power plants, and renewable energy resource potential through 27 thematic layers.

The map attempts to identify and locate all primary and secondary sources of energy and their transportation/transmission networks to provide a comprehensive view of energy production and distribution in the country.

“It is a unique effort aimed at integrating energy data scattered across multiple organizations and to present it in a consolidated, visually appealing graphical manner. It leverages the latest advancements in web-GIS technology and open-source software to make it interactive and user-friendly. The Geospatial Energy Map of India will be useful in planning and making investment decisions. It will also aid in disaster management using available energy assets,” said the government in a press release.

Dr. Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman of NITI Aayog, said that GIS-mapping of energy assets will ensure real-time, integrated energy sector planning in India.

“Energy markets have immense potential to bring in efficiency gains. Going forward, GIS-based mapping of energy assets will be advantageous to all concerned stakeholders and will help in accelerating the policy-making process,” said Kumar. “Fragmented data has been brought together; this will be a great research instrument.”

The GIS-based Energy Map of India can be accessed at https://vedas.sac.gov.in/energymap.