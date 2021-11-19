SunPower launches VPP offering for its energy storage customers

From pv magazine USA

SunPower Corp. said it will launch a virtual power plant program that will let energy storage customers who use its SunVault system to be paid for allowing the local utility to use stored energy during peak demand.

SunPower said it will coordinate charging and discharging customers’ batteries, while keeping some electricity in reserve for backup power to the home. Participating customers will be told ahead of time that their battery will be discharged and can choose to bypass or pre-set their system so their reserve does not fall below a certain level. In return, customers are expected to be paid by the utility for the use of their stored energy.

Popular content

SunPower’s first offering is called ConnectedSolutions and will be marketed to customers served by Eversource and National Grid in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.

To keep reading, please visit our US website.