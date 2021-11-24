Tata Power to set up 4 GW vertically integrated solar factory in India

From pv magazine India
Tata Power Solar, a unit of Indian conglomerate Tata Power, is set to close a deal with the Tamil Nadu government for the construction of a 4 GW vertically integrated solar cell and manufacturing unit in the state, according to local media outlet Times of India, which said the factory will likely be located in Gangaikondan, near Tirunelveli.
“The investment by Tata would be around Rs 3,000 crore (US$403 million) with an employment potential of 2,000 locals,” Times of India reports, citing Tamil Nadu government sources.
Currently, Tata Power Solar operates a solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Bengaluru. In April, it expanded its cell and module manufacturing capacity at this factory with the addition of new lines to produce high-efficiency monocrystalline PERC solar modules.
Popular content
The manufacturer has added 230 MW of mono PERC capacity to its 300 MW cell plant and 180 MW of half-cut mono PERC capacity to its existing 400 MW production setup. With this, it has reached an aggregate capacity of 530 MW for cells and 580 MW modules.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.