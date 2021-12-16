PGE to build 100 MW solar park in Poland

PGE Energia Odnawialna, the renewable energy unit of Polish state-owned utility Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE), has secured a permit to build a 100 MW solar park in Grębów, in Tarnobrzeg county, Subcarpathia province, in southeastern Poland.

The solar park will likely become operational by the end of 2023. It will consist of two 50 MW units – the PV Jeziórko 1 array and the PV Jeziórko 2 plant. Once completed, the facility will be Poland's largest solar plant.

The company said it has also secured permits to build 200 MW of solar. This includes two more plants totaling 13 MW, for which it recently obtained permits in Łosice, Masovia province, in eastern Poland.

“This is a lot considering that obtaining all approvals, environmental permits and other relevant documents is a complex process lasting many months,” said PGE Energia Odnawialna president Marcin Karlikowski. “In the next years, this process will accelerate even more, which will allow us to announce tenders to allocate 300 MW or even 400 MW of PV every year.”

The project is part of the company's plans to deploy 3 GW of solar by 2030.

In 2019, PGE signed a deal with silver and copper producer KGHM Polska Miedź SA (KGHM) to deploy 500 MW of solar capacity at one of the miner’s facilities.

PGE Energia Odnawialna currently operates 33 hydroelectric power plants, 14 wind farms and one 600 kW PV power plant, with a combined capacity of 2.1 GW. Its parent company, however, is still among Europe’s largest coal power producers, with two large lignite mines and around 40 power plants that mainly use hard coal and lignite. It currently has a share of around 36% of Poland’s energy market. Poland's Ministry of State Treasury holds a 57.39% stake in the company.