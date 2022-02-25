French rail operator launches tender for 156 PV carports

From pv magazine France

SNCF Gares and Connexions, a unit of French railway operator SNCF, has launched an expression of interest for the deployment of solar carports at 156 train stations.

It wants to deploy 47 MW of PV capacity by 2025. The tender is part of a plan to install up to 200MW of solar carport capacity by 2030.



The winning bidder in the procurement exercise will take responsibility for the design, investment, construction, operation and maintenance of the PV installations. The electricity will be sold by the future partner to the public electricity distribution network, said SNCF Gares and Connexions.