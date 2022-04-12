Trina Solar brings 425 W rooftop PV module to Europe, with 21.9% efficiency

Chinese PV module manufacturer Trina Solar has revealed that it has started selling a new panel for rooftop applications – the Dual-Glass Vertex S+ Module. The new product, initially launched in Australia, in March, has a nominal power of 425 W and a power conversion efficiency of 21.9%.

“The Vertex S+ is the latest milestone development on our way to bring high-end technologies such as bifacial n-type cells to rooftops of any size,” said Gonzalo de la Viña, the head of Trina's European module business. “We are fully confident in the dual-glass design as the most advanced module structure, which is reflected in our exceptional product and performance warranty. The Vertex S family with the newly added Vertex S+ has all we need to bring Europe under the same roof and accelerate energy transition in our part of the world.”

The module features multi-busbar triple-cut cells and features double-glass design in place of the conventional glass-and-backsheet structure.

“The use of thinner 1.6 mm heat-strengthened glass reduces module weight by 2.5 kg compared to standard dual-glass products, while withstanding high wind and snow loads,” the manufacturer said.

The panel relies on Trina's n-type PACO Cell technology, 210 mm diameter wafers, multi-busbar design, non-destructive cutting, and high-density packing. Trina said it should be available “soon” via distribution partners across Europe.