Philippines utility Meralco relaunches 850 MW renewables tender

Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has launched a tender for 850 MW of renewable generating capacity.
The procurement exercise is Meralco's second attempt to seek proposals for around 600 MW of capacity that will have to start providing power by February 2026, and another 250 MW set to begin commercial operations in February 2027. An initial tender for the same capacity was launched in late January, but Meralco said earlier this month that the exercise failed, as no bids were submitted.
The bids were expected to challenge a recent offer made by Terra Solar, a joint venture between Prime Infrastructure Capital and Solar Philippines Power Project Holdings. It proposed the construction of 2 GW of PV and 4 GWh of storage at a levelized cost of energy of PHP 6.08 ($0.12)/kWh.
Popular content
Through this second tender, selected bidders will be granted a 20-year power purchase agreement. Interested developers have until June 6 to submit expressions of interest.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.