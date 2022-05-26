Chinese province seeks proposals for 11.5 GW of offshore PV

The provincial energy administration of China's Shandong province has issued a tender for the deployment of 11.5 GW of floating PV plants.
The provincial authorities have already identified 10 offshore sites along Shandong’s coast where the projects could be constructed. Binzhou, Dongying, Weifang, Yantai, Weihai, and Qingdao are some of the preferred areas.
“The project will be assigned to developers with excellent models, advanced equipment, good technical solutions, and reasonable construction periods,” the administration said, noting that interested developers have until Jun. 1 to submit their proposals.
Popular content
Upon implementation, the scheme will mark the global industry's biggest effort to date to deploy offshore solar on a large scale. Currently, the largest announced installation is a 100 MW project under development by Italian gas contractor Saipem. But thus far, only small pilot projects have been built in offshore waters.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.