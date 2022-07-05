Tata Power to build 4 GW solar cell, module factory in India

From pv magazine India

Tata Power has revealed plans to set up a greenfield 4 GW solar cell and module factory in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

It recently signed an agreement with the Tamil Nadu government to invest in the state. It will invest the sum over a period of 16 months.

“The new plant in Tamil Nadu will integrate mono-PERC (passivated emitter and rear contact) bifacial technology with future n-type technology of tunnel oxide passivated contacts (TopCON) and will produce high-wattage modules with industry-leading efficiencies,” said the company.

The facility will use autonomous mobile robots with lasers and cameras. It will feature smart manufacturing tools and technologies. The company expects the plant to directly or indirectly create more than 2,000 jobs.

Tata Power was one of the first companies to open a solar factory in India. In fiscal 2021, it set up a mono-PERC cell line at its existing manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The Bengaluru plant has a production capacity of 635 MW of modules and 500 MW of cells.