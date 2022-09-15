Hanwha Q Cells unveils residential solar-storage-heat pump solution in Europe

Hanwha Q Cells, a unit of South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group, has unveiled an integrated solution that combines PV, battery storage, and heat pumps in residential buildings.

The offer includes the South Korean manufacturer's own solar modules and Q. Home Core batteries. Samsung, meanwhile, supplied its Eco Heating System heat pump, as well as the Q.ommand mobile app, which optimizes power consumption while maximizing solar power utilization.

“Our package also includes the inverters, and while the Samsung heat pump is currently purchased separately, a complete bundle package is planned for the market in the near future,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

Hanwha Q Cells said homeowners can slas their electricity bills with Samsung’s Smart Things Energy Iot platform.

“Using its ‘Net Zero Home' solutions, households can automatically switch home appliances to energy-saving mode at night or on cloudy days,” said Hanwha Q Cells.

In July 2021, Q Cells and Samsung signed a “zero-energy homes” deal under which they agreed to combine their hardware and software platforms to provide comprehensive energy services. The Hanwha Group also recently reorganized its solar business in Europe by creating Q Energy Solutions SE, a new holding company. It will be a direct affiliate of the group's Hanwha Solutions Corp. unit and will control the German division Q Energy Europe GmbH, as well as a France-based subsidiary, Q Energy France SAS.