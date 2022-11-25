Neoen secures grid approval for hybrid wind-solar-storage project in Australia

From pv magazine Australia

ElectraNet, an Australian high-voltage transmission network owner, has signed a 30-year transmission connection agreement (TCA) with French renewables developer Neoen for the first 412 MW portion of the massive Goyder Renewables Zone installation, a hybrid wind, solar and storage project that is being built in the state of South Australia.

The first stage of the project features the 412 MW Goyder South wind farm, which is expected to be operational in 2024. ElectraNet Corporate Development Executive Ashley Manna said the state-owned network operator has executed a connection agreement with Neoen for 50% of the capacity in the first stage of the Goyder South project. A new transmission line will be built to connect the project to the grid via ElectraNet’s existing Robertstown substation.

“This is the first half of Stage 1 of the development for Neoen, connecting initially 209 MW of wind generation,” Manna said. “A TCA for the second half is expected to be executed in the coming months for additional wind generation.”

Manna said construction of the connection assets is already “well underway,” with “energisation expected in early to mid-2023.”

Goyder South is a part of the planned Goyder Renewables Zone project, which has secured development approval for 1,200 MW of wind, 600 MW of solar generation and 900 MW/1,800 MWh of battery storage capacity. Future stages of the project will be unlocked with the completion of Project EnergyConnect, the new 800 MW transmission interconnector linking South Australia with New South Wales. Neoen has already secured energy offtake agreements for much of the output from the first stage of the Goyder project.

The Australian Capital Territory government has signed a 14-year power purchase agreement for 100 MW of the project’s output, while energy retailer Flow Power will buy 40 MW of the generation capacity to on-sell to its South Australian commercial and industrial customers.