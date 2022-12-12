Portugal cuts environmental approvals for utility-scale solar projects

From pv magazine Spain
The prime minister of Portugal, António Costa, has launched the Simplex Ambientales program, which is a package of measures to change the environmental rules for the development of hydrogen and renewable energy projects.
Under the new provisions, hydrogen installations and PV projects that occupy surfaces of less than 100 hectares, as well as wind turbines that are separated by more than 2 kilometers, will not need environmental approval. Projects in protected areas will not be entitled to this exemption.
Costa said the measures will support the Portuguese government's goal for 80% of energy production to come from renewable sources by 2026.
Popular content
“The simplified environmental package reduces bureaucracy without diminishing protection,” said Costa.
At the end of 2021, renewables accounted for 59% of Portugal's energy mix.
“These actions respond to the main environmental challenges we face and contribute to the fight against climate change,” said Minister of Energy Duarte Cordeiro. “We simplify, but we do not leave it unprotected.2
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.