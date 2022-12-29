Chinese PV Industry Brief: Longi, TCL cut wafer prices by more than 20%

Longi has reduced its wafer prices by more than 27%. It said its M6 wafers are now priced at CNY 4.54 ($0.65), down 27.24% from November 2022. It is now selling P-type M10 wafers for CNY 5.4, down 27.22%.
TCL Zhonghuan has also announced wafer price cuts. It said its p-type G12 wafers are now priced at CNY 7.1, down 23.7%. It is selling N-type M10 wafers for CNY 5.8 and G12 wafers for CNY 7.5, both down from November price levels.
Arctech Solar has announced a 2.8 GW supply deal with an undisclosed Indian developer for its SkyLine II single-axis solar trackers. The trackers will be used in solar projects in Khavda, in the Indian state of Gujarat. The projects are scheduled for grid connection in the third quarter of 2023.
Popular content
Risen Energy has revealed that it has started mass production of its latest Hyper-Ion HJT solar panels. The HJT cells, based on large-size 210 mm N-type wafers, have an average conversion efficiency of more than 26%, and a panel efficiency above 22.5%. The panels have 710 W of power output.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.