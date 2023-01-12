Video: Energy Vault CEO discusses LCOS, novel gravity-based storage design

Robert Piconi, CEO of gravity storage specialist Energy Vault, makes the case for the US company’s long-duration energy storage solutions as an alternative to lithium-ion batteries, and discusses the ideal project size from an economic perspective.

Energy Vault CEO Robert Piconi

Image: pv magazine

