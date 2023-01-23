Spain installed 2.5 GW of distributed PV systems in 2022

From pv magazine Spain

Spain deployed around 2,507 MW of new PV systems under its self-consumption regime, according to data from Unión Española Fotovoltaica (UNEF). This figure represents an increase of 108% from 2021, when 1,203 MW were commissioned.

At the end of December, Spain reached around 5,249 MW of cumulative installed power for self-consumption. About 47% of the new capacity additions have been installed in the industrial sector, followed by 32% in the residential sector, and 20% in the commercial sector. Off-grid installations accounted for just 1% of the total.

A 2021 study by the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE) showed that installed self-consumption capacity could reach between 9,000 MW and 14,000 MW by 2030.

Other countries are trying to accelerate self-consumption so that companies and households can cope with the current situation of volatility in energy prices. Germany eliminates value-added tax on self-consumption and residential batteries, and the Netherlands has also adopted the same measure.