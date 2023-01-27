Italy allocates 94.2 MW of solar in latest renewables auction

Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), Italy's energy agency, has allocated 116.2 MW of renewable energy capacity in the country's latest renewable energy auction, for projects above 1 MW in size.
The GSE awarded 94.2 MW of solar capacity across 15 locations and two wind projects with a combined capacity of 22 MW. The PV projects range in size from 2.2 MW to 15.8 MW.
All of the developers offered a maximum discount ranging from 2% to 2.12% from the auction ceiling price of €0.065 ($0.070)/kWh. The lowest bid came in at €0.06362/kWh and was offered for the largest project – a 15.8 MW solar plant planned for the province of Foggia, in the southern region of Apulia.
The bids were slightly higher or equal to those in the ninth renewable energy auction, when discounts ranged from 2.0% to 2.50%. In that procurement exercise, which was held in September, the GSE allocated 413 MW of renewable energy capacity, including 293.7 MW of solar.
In the eight auction, finalized in June, the GSE allocated 300 MW of PV capacity. In the seventh auction, held in January, the Italian authorities allocated 710 MW of solar power, with bids ranging from €0.0626/kWh to €0.0637/kWh.
In the sixth auction, held in September 2021, the Italian authorities allocated 297 MW of installed solar power, with bids ranging from €0.0686/kWh to €0.0646/kWh.
