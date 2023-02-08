Tongwei to set up 120,000 MT of additional polysilicon capacity

Tongwei said this week that it will invest CNY 6 billion ($896 million) in 120,000 MT of additional polysilicon capacity.
The Chinese polysilicon and solar module producer signed an agreement with the municipal government of Leshan, Sichuan province, for the new production capacity. Construction on the new facility is scheduled to start by end of June, with commissioning scheduled for the end of 2024.
Tongwei had 171,000 MT of polysilicon capacity by the end of 2022. It plans to reach 420,000 MT by the end of 2024.
It recently signed an agreement with the government of Nantong, Jiangsu province, to invest CNY 4 billion in a new module factory with 25 GW of annual planned capacity. It aims to commission the new factory by the end of next year.
In September 2022, Tongwei announced plans to build a 25 GW factory in Yancheng, Jiangsu province.
