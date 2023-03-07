Sterlite Power commissions 5 GW green energy corridor project in India

From pv magazine India

Sterlite Power, a private-sector power transmission infrastructure developer, has commissioned its new green energy corridor project, Lakadia-Vadodara Transmission Project Ltd (LVTPL). The project aims to deliver more than 5 GW of power from renewable-rich regions of Bhuj and Kutch in Gujarat to the national grid – a step towards accelerating India’s transition towards a greener economy.

The inter-state transmission project is built with an investment of $244.4 million. It connects the substation at Lakadia to Vadodara via a 335 km, 7 65 kV double-circuit transmission line.

Popular content

“With 812 towers spanning seven districts in Gujarat, this power transmission corridor is also one of the largest transmission corridors built in India to date,” said Sterlite Power.” Additionally, it forms a critical part of the world’s largest 30 GW hybrid renewable energy park coming up in Kutch.”

Sterlite Power has a portfolio of 30 projects across India and Brazil. It has a portfolio of high-performance power conductors, extra-high voltage (EHV) cables, and optical ground wires.