French startup unveils aluminum solar facade

From pv magazine France

C2F, a French composite aluminum facade supplier, unveiled a PV facade at the recent BePositive trade show in Lyon, France. Its Ultracade solution can be integrated with the solar panels of any manufacturer, up to 1.98 meters in length.

“In the end, as our solution is entirely modular, the only limit is the imagination,” C2F CEO Jean-Charles Battut told pv magazine France.

The facade's metallic aluminum cladding can be directly affixed to new or existing buildings. The company says the facade limits the impact of hot and cold in weather, improving the energy coefficient by approximately 30%. C2F claims that the natural ventilation behind the solar panels reduces the temperature on the rear side.

Popular content

“We are in the process of completing the installation of our first project, on the facade of a company active in the rental of construction equipment in Clermont-Ferrand,” said Battut. “BIPV solutions are also a vector of communication for companies.”

C2F works with PV panel manufacturer Soluxtech, which has specially developed a module for Ultraçade. It also offers two plug-and-play panels for residential use.