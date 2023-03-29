Floating PV system mysteriously washes up on Hong Kong beach

Several portions of a floating PV installation mysteriously landed on two beaches near Hong Kong last week, according to the local environmental organization Ocean Scavengers Kitti, which published pictures of the wrecked installation on its Facebook account.
The pictures show an array with at least 100 solar panels that are apparently still linked together via the floating structures.
According to local media outlet Line, Hong Kong's Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department is currently investigating where the PV system came from and how it could have ended up on this beach. So far, nobody has claimed the PV asset.
Several members of Ocean Scavengers Kitti's Facebook group are blaming the appearance of the array on illegal waste disposal. It is more likely, however, that the PV system lost its anchoring and has been drawn by sea currents from another location to the two beaches located at the Sha Chau and Lung Kwu Chau Marine Park, which is situated on open waters on the western side of Hong Kong.
