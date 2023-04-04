GLS Energy launches all-in-one battery inverters for offgrid applications

GLS Energy has unveiled an all-in-one battery inverter for application in off-grid solar projects.
“Our new product adopts digital signal processor (DSP) control and advanced control algorithm, with high response speed and high reliability,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.
The China-based battery and inverter manufacturer said the new product is available in two versions, with storage capacities of 10 kWh and 20 kWh. The devices have a maximum charging and discharging current of 80 A and 80 kWh of maximum battery power.
It relies on a grid module with a rated input voltage of 220 V to 230 V and an efficiency of more than 95%. The inverter module has 5,000 VA of rated output power, 10,000 VA of peak power, 230 V of rated output voltage, and an efficiency rating above 92%.
Popular content
The system has a maximum PV input voltage of up to 145 V and a PV operating voltage range of 60 V to 145 V. The maximum power point tracking (MPPT) voltage ranges from 60 V to 115 V.
The new product uses forced air cooling for heat dissipation and also features short-circuit protection, over-voltage and under-voltage protection, overload protection, and back-feed protection.
“The battery inverter has two output modes of grid bypass and inverter output and has the function of uninterrupted power supply,” the spokesperson said. “There are four charging modes to choose from: solar only, grid priority, solar priority and hybrid charging.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.