GLS Energy launches all-in-one battery inverters for offgrid applications

GLS Energy has unveiled an all-in-one battery inverter for application in off-grid solar projects.

“Our new product adopts digital signal processor (DSP) control and advanced control algorithm, with high response speed and high reliability,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

The China-based battery and inverter manufacturer said the new product is available in two versions, with storage capacities of 10 kWh and 20 kWh. The devices have a maximum charging and discharging current of 80 A and 80 kWh of maximum battery power.

It relies on a grid module with a rated input voltage of 220 V to 230 V and an efficiency of more than 95%. The inverter module has 5,000 VA of rated output power, 10,000 VA of peak power, 230 V of rated output voltage, and an efficiency rating above 92%.

The system has a maximum PV input voltage of up to 145 V and a PV operating voltage range of 60 V to 145 V. The maximum power point tracking (MPPT) voltage ranges from 60 V to 115 V.

The new product uses forced air cooling for heat dissipation and also features short-circuit protection, over-voltage and under-voltage protection, overload protection, and back-feed protection.

“The battery inverter has two output modes of grid bypass and inverter output and has the function of uninterrupted power supply,” the spokesperson said. “There are four charging modes to choose from: solar only, grid priority, solar priority and hybrid charging.”