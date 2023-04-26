Enel finalizing site for 3 GW solar panel and cell factory in Oklahoma

From pv magazine USA

Enel North America announced it has selected Oklahoma as the home for its new solar cell and manufacturing facility. The facility, first announced in November 2022, will be operated through the company’s affiliate, 3Sun USA.

Initial capacity of the major cell and panel factory is expected to be 3 GW, and Enel stated plans of doubling that capacity to 6 GW at the site. The facility is expected to bring millions of dollars of investment in the state and create more than 1,500 jobs, with production anticipated by late 2024.

“We are currently finalizing our evaluation of prospective sites for the facility, considering factors such as land availability, the presence of a skilled workforce, connections to transportation networks, and tax and incentive structures in making our siting decision,” a spokesperson for Enel told pv magazine.

The U.S. has become increasingly attractive to solar component manufacturers as the $370 billion Inflation Reduction Act is rich with manufacturing incentives, including tax credits for the production of solar cells and panels.

Enel currently holds a $3 billion portfolio of wind power assets in the state and an office in Oklahoma City. “We are excited about the possibility to expand our presence in the state,” Enel said.

The factory would join the Qcells 3.3 GW vertically integrated solar manufacturing site in Georgia as one of the largest U.S. solar manufacturing announcements to date.

“[Oklahoma is] on the one-yard line to land one of the largest economic development deals in our state’s history with Enel, a company that has been invested in our state for over a decade,” said Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

Enel said it is considering the Tulsa area for its new facility.