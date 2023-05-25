Madrid to generate green hydrogen using recycled water, PV, biogas

The Community of Madrid will in 2024 open what is expected to be Spain's first green hydrogen plant to use recycled water.

From pv magzazine Spain

Madrid plans to open Spain's first green hydrogen plant to use reclaimed water. The plant will start operations in 2024 at the Arroyo Culebro Cuenca Media Alta wastewater treatment facility in Pinto. It will be built by Canal de Isabel II, a water-management company owned by the city of Madrid.

The project, with an initial capacity of approximately 80,000 kilograms of hydrogen per year, stands out for multiple reasons. Firstly, hydrogen will be produced from reclaimed water and undergo additional treatment through electrolysis. The Madrid government said that it will be the largest green hydrogen generation plant in Spain to use recycled water.

It will also combine two renewable technologies – solar generation and biogas cogeneration, using waste from the treatment plant itself. The oxygen generated during electrolysis will also enhance the purification treatment of wastewater, improving the facility's ability to handle the pollution produced by 1.2 million residents.

By implementing tertiary treatment, Canal de Isabel II will supply the required water to the electrolyzer, with 12 liters of water necessary to produce 1 kilogram of hydrogen. The project involves an investment of €7.3 million ($7.8 million) and is expected to be completed in the next 13 months.

In addition, the wastewater treatment plant will have the capacity to produce up to 30 million liters of conventional reclaimed water per day. It will use ultrafiltration membranes and reverse osmosis for purposes such as irrigating green areas or cleaning streets.