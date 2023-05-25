Solarge opens first large-scale solar production line

Dutch manufacturer Solarge has inaugurated its inaugural large-scale production line for lightweight solar panels with a low carbon footprint. Situated in Weert, the Netherlands, the facility can manufacture 200,000 panels per year.
Solarge's focus lies in developing lightweight products suitable for installation on rooftops with limited load-bearing capacity, eliminating the need for extensive roof reinforcement. It prides itself on the circularity of its solar panels, which are designed with full sustainability in mind. Composed of premium lightweight materials, these panels can be fully recycled at the end of their 25-year lifespan to produce new solar panels.
The production facility will make two types of monocrystalline PERC panels – SOLO and SOLO Ultra Low Carbon. The two panel types weigh 5.5kg/m2, with maximum power outputs ranging from 470 W to 520 W, and module efficiencies between 17.4% and 19.2%.
The primary distinction between the two panel lines lies in their carbon footprints. The SOLO panels have a carbon footprint of 629 kg CO2 eq/kWp to 596 kg CO2 eq/kWp, based on maximum power output, along with an Environmental Cost Indicator (NMD) of €32.48 per piece over 25 years. The SOLO Ultra Low Carbon panels offer a lower carbon footprint of 489 kg CO2 eq/kWp to 442 kg CO2 eq/kWp, and an environmental cost indicator (NMD) of €32.14 ($34.46) each over 25 years.
Chemical supplier SABIC, a global player in the industry, is serving as a close partner by supplying high-quality raw materials for production. Solarge said it plans to commence customer deliveries by June and has plans to expand its production capacity to 600,000 solar panels per year.
