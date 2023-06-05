Waaree signs 10 GW solar module line deal with Jinchen

Waaree, India’s largest solar module manufacturer, has placed an order with Jinchen for a 10 GW production line.

Image: Waaree Energies

Share

From pv magazine India

Indian solar manufacturer Waaree has ordered a 10 GW high-efficiency module automation production line from Jinchen. The agreement was signed during the SNEC PV Power Expo 2023 in Shanghai.

Jinchen, a supplier to Waaree since 2017, has previously delivered 10 GW of Waaree manufacturing capacity. This latest deal marks Jinchen's largest overseas agreement.

Popular content

Waaree – India's largest solar module manufacturer with 12 GW of annual production capacity – exports its products to more than 20 countries. The collaboration with Jinchen brings Waaree closer to its goal of reaching a 20 GW manufacturing capacity.

India's Central Electricity Authority (CEA) forecasts the installation of 292.6 GW of PV systems by fiscal year 2029-30. With the government's new energy policy providing support and incentives, the Indian PV industry has a promising future.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.