Waaree signs 10 GW solar module line deal with Jinchen

From pv magazine India
Indian solar manufacturer Waaree has ordered a 10 GW high-efficiency module automation production line from Jinchen. The agreement was signed during the SNEC PV Power Expo 2023 in Shanghai.
Jinchen, a supplier to Waaree since 2017, has previously delivered 10 GW of Waaree manufacturing capacity. This latest deal marks Jinchen's largest overseas agreement.
Popular content
Waaree – India's largest solar module manufacturer with 12 GW of annual production capacity – exports its products to more than 20 countries. The collaboration with Jinchen brings Waaree closer to its goal of reaching a 20 GW manufacturing capacity.
India's Central Electricity Authority (CEA) forecasts the installation of 292.6 GW of PV systems by fiscal year 2029-30. With the government's new energy policy providing support and incentives, the Indian PV industry has a promising future.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.