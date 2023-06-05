Waaree signs 10 GW solar module line deal with Jinchen

Indian solar manufacturer Waaree has ordered a 10 GW high-efficiency module automation production line from Jinchen. The agreement was signed during the SNEC PV Power Expo 2023 in Shanghai.

Jinchen, a supplier to Waaree since 2017, has previously delivered 10 GW of Waaree manufacturing capacity. This latest deal marks Jinchen's largest overseas agreement.

Waaree – India's largest solar module manufacturer with 12 GW of annual production capacity – exports its products to more than 20 countries. The collaboration with Jinchen brings Waaree closer to its goal of reaching a 20 GW manufacturing capacity.

India's Central Electricity Authority (CEA) forecasts the installation of 292.6 GW of PV systems by fiscal year 2029-30. With the government's new energy policy providing support and incentives, the Indian PV industry has a promising future.