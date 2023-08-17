SECI tenders 800 MW of renewables storage in India

From pv magazine India

SECI has started accepting bids to set up 800 MW of storage-linked renewable energy projects, all connected to the inter-state transmission system (ISTS) . The projects will be developed on a build-own-operate basis.

SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the successful bidders. SECI will use the power from these projects for the Haryana Power Purchase Centre (HPPC).

A single developer can bid for a cumulative contracted capacity of 50 MW to 400 MW in multiples of 10 MW. It can also break up the cumulative awarded capacity into multiple projects, each comprising various combinations of renewable energy and storage.

Bidders with commissioned or under-construction renewable energy or storage plants are also eligible to participate, according to the tender document. The responsibilities of the developers will include identifying land, managing installations, owning projects, addressing connectivity concerns, obtaining necessary approvals, and facilitating interconnection with the ISTS network for power supply to SECI.