SECI tenders 800 MW of renewables storage in India

From pv magazine India
SECI has started accepting bids to set up 800 MW of storage-linked renewable energy projects, all connected to the inter-state transmission system (ISTS) . The projects will be developed on a build-own-operate basis.
SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the successful bidders. SECI will use the power from these projects for the Haryana Power Purchase Centre (HPPC).
A single developer can bid for a cumulative contracted capacity of 50 MW to 400 MW in multiples of 10 MW. It can also break up the cumulative awarded capacity into multiple projects, each comprising various combinations of renewable energy and storage.
Popular content
Bidders with commissioned or under-construction renewable energy or storage plants are also eligible to participate, according to the tender document. The responsibilities of the developers will include identifying land, managing installations, owning projects, addressing connectivity concerns, obtaining necessary approvals, and facilitating interconnection with the ISTS network for power supply to SECI.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.