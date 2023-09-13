European Parliament sets 24-month limit to approve renewables projects

The European Parliament has overwhelmingly approved a package of measures to bolster renewable energy development, in line with the European Green Deal and REPowerEU plan. The vote resulted in 470 in favor, 120 against, and 40 abstentions.

The updated directive on renewable energy sources, already agreed upon by MEPs, awaits formal approval by the Council to take effect. The EU aims for renewable energy to constitute 42.5% of final energy consumption by 2030, with Member States striving for 45%.

The legislation also streamlines permitting for new renewable energy facilities, stipulating that national authorities should approve installations in “renewable-friendly zones” within 12 months and not exceed 24 months outside these areas.

Popular content

In the transport sector, the implementation of renewables aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 14.5% by 2030.

Member states will set an indicative target of at least 5% for innovative renewable energy technologies in newly installed capacity and establish a binding framework for cross-border energy projects.